Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) Shares Acquired by Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,247,124 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,055 shares during the period. Centurylink accounts for about 3.8% of Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. owned about 0.11% of Centurylink worth $14,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Centurylink by 563.7% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Centurylink in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Centurylink by 279.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new position in Centurylink in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Centurylink by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Centurylink in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised Centurylink from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Guggenheim set a $10.00 target price on Centurylink and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $14.00 target price on Centurylink and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.59.

Shares of NYSE CTL traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.89. The company had a trading volume of 377,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,062,754. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.58. Centurylink Inc has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $23.23. The stock has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Centurylink had a positive return on equity of 8.30% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Centurylink Inc will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.76%. Centurylink’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.03%.

About Centurylink

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

