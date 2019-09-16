Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Receives C$12.53 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$12.53.

A number of research analysts have commented on CG shares. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. CSFB raised their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.25 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$7.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

In other news, Senior Officer Dennis Kwong sold 40,000 shares of Centerra Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.06, for a total value of C$482,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,873 shares in the company, valued at C$444,688.38. Also, Director Gordon Dunlop Reid sold 101,648 shares of Centerra Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.98, for a total transaction of C$1,115,871.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$177,840.36. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 238,670 shares of company stock valued at $2,664,116.

CG stock traded up C$0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching C$10.43. 722,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,608. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of C$4.76 and a twelve month high of C$12.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$455.49 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Centerra Gold will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.