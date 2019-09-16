Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 23,504,088 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 440% from the previous session’s volume of 4,352,703 shares.The stock last traded at $5.80 and had previously closed at $4.41.

CDEV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Centennial Resource Development currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.21.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $244.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.70 million. Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development Inc will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, CFO George S. Glyphis bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.69 per share, with a total value of $234,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 493,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,313,084.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDEV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,560,405 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,235,000 after buying an additional 542,778 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,993,483 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $21,967,000 after buying an additional 102,502 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 7,891.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,151 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 8,049 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,670,441 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $23,474,000 after buying an additional 478,565 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

