Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 23,504,088 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 440% from the previous session’s volume of 4,352,703 shares.The stock last traded at $5.80 and had previously closed at $4.41.
CDEV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Centennial Resource Development currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.21.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
In other Centennial Resource Development news, CFO George S. Glyphis bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.69 per share, with a total value of $234,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 493,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,313,084.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDEV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,560,405 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,235,000 after buying an additional 542,778 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,993,483 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $21,967,000 after buying an additional 102,502 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 7,891.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,151 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 8,049 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,670,441 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $23,474,000 after buying an additional 478,565 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV)
Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.
Read More: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.