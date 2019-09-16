Centauri Hits Market Capitalization of $233,621.00 (CTX)

Centauri (CURRENCY:CTX) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 16th. In the last week, Centauri has traded 96.4% higher against the dollar. Centauri has a market capitalization of $233,621.00 and $327.00 worth of Centauri was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centauri coin can currently be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and Exrates.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00039438 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $466.48 or 0.04570865 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000381 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000273 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001098 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Centauri Profile

Centauri (CTX) is a coin. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Centauri’s total supply is 42,942,893 coins and its circulating supply is 42,390,778 coins. Centauri’s official message board is centauricoin.info/blog . Centauri’s official Twitter account is @CarTaxi_24 . The official website for Centauri is centauricoin.info

Centauri Coin Trading

Centauri can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centauri directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centauri should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centauri using one of the exchanges listed above.

