Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its stake in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 73.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,520 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Celgene were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CELG. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Celgene by 277.8% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Celgene by 212.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of Celgene in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Celgene by 109.9% in the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Celgene in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Celgene alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on CELG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Celgene in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Mizuho cut Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. BidaskClub cut Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.60.

NASDAQ CELG traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $98.45. 97,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,959,449. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Celgene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.59 and a fifty-two week high of $99.36.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Celgene had a return on equity of 89.93% and a net margin of 32.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Celgene Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Celgene

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

Recommended Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Celgene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celgene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.