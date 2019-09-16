CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) is Sterling Capital Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Sterling Capital Management LLC decreased its position in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,875,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,408 shares during the period. CBRE Group accounts for 1.4% of Sterling Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Sterling Capital Management LLC owned 0.86% of CBRE Group worth $147,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 347.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its stake in CBRE Group by 680.6% in the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,341,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,582. CBRE Group Inc has a 12-month low of $37.45 and a 12-month high of $56.47. The company has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.74.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CBRE Group news, insider James R. Groch sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $2,756,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 404,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,323,129.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert E. Sulentic sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 829,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,450,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CBRE. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.40.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.