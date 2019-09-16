Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Shares Gap Up to $6.21

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.79, but opened at $6.21. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $6.37, with a volume of 54,575 shares trading hands.
Several research firms have issued reports on CPRX. BidaskClub upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.54.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 5.07. The company has a market cap of $654.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.24 and a beta of 2.38.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,078,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,271 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,861,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,669,000 after purchasing an additional 95,933 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,522,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,686,000 after purchasing an additional 210,511 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,157,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 30,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,099,000. 59.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX)
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome in the United States.
