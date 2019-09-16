Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Shares Gap Up to $6.21

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.79, but opened at $6.21. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $6.37, with a volume of 54,575 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on CPRX. BidaskClub upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.54.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 5.07. The company has a market cap of $654.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.24 and a beta of 2.38.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $28.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 2883900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,078,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,271 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,861,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,669,000 after purchasing an additional 95,933 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,522,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,686,000 after purchasing an additional 210,511 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,157,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 30,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,099,000. 59.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome in the United States.

