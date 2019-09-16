Castle (CSTL) Price Reaches $0.0023

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. In the last seven days, Castle has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Castle coin can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and Crex24. Castle has a total market cap of $33,298.00 and approximately $14.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $92.80 or 0.00904306 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003306 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001620 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Castle Coin Profile

CSTL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 15,055,050 coins and its circulating supply is 14,708,718 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL . Castle’s official website is projectcastle.tech

Buying and Selling Castle

Castle can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Castle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

