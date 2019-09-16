Cashaa Price Tops $0.0071 (CAS)

Cashaa (CURRENCY:CAS) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 16th. One Cashaa token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Exrates, TOPBTC and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, Cashaa has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. Cashaa has a total market cap of $5.38 million and $14,383.00 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cashaa alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009787 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00198874 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $121.47 or 0.01183442 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000573 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000153 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00089374 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00015388 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00021243 BTC.

Cashaa Profile

Cashaa was first traded on October 12th, 2017. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 756,876,542 tokens. The official message board for Cashaa is www.cryptocompare.com/coins/cas/forum/ETH . The official website for Cashaa is www.cashaa.com . Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @cashaaltd and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cashaa is /r/Cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Cashaa Token Trading

Cashaa can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Exrates and TOPBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cashaa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cashaa using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cashaa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cashaa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.