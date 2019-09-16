Cascades (TSE:CAS) PT Raised to C$13.00 at CIBC

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its target price increased by equities researchers at CIBC from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Cascades from C$13.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cascades from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Cascades from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$13.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

CAS stock traded up C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$12.19. 170,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.99, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.99. Cascades has a 1-year low of C$7.55 and a 1-year high of C$13.26.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.26 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cascades will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cascades news, Senior Officer Robert F. Hall sold 41,373 shares of Cascades stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.81, for a total transaction of C$488,615.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,458,534.94. Also, Director Alain Lemaire sold 80,000 shares of Cascades stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.21, for a total transaction of C$896,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 368,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,126,199.22. Insiders sold 231,329 shares of company stock worth $2,633,499 over the last quarter.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

