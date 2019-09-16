Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Short Interest Down 6.4% in August

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 595,700 shares, a decrease of 6.4% from the July 31st total of 636,100 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 78,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.6 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSV. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Carriage Services by 858.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Carriage Services by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC boosted its position in Carriage Services by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 8,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Carriage Services by 351.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 14,733 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Carriage Services by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares during the period. 77.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSV traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.55. 3,143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,748. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.88 million, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.47 and a 200 day moving average of $19.84. Carriage Services has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $22.95.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $67.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.55 million. Carriage Services had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 8.54%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carriage Services will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSV shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

