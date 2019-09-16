CargoX Tops 24-Hour Volume of $14,195.00 (CXO)

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded up 16.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. One CargoX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Kucoin. In the last week, CargoX has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. CargoX has a total market cap of $1.59 million and $14,195.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009705 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00201235 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.87 or 0.01196432 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000568 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000153 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00088873 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00015715 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00020021 BTC.

About CargoX

CargoX was first traded on December 20th, 2017. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,067,833 tokens. CargoX’s official website is cargox.io . CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio . The official message board for CargoX is medium.com/cargoxio

Buying and Selling CargoX

CargoX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CargoX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CargoX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

