Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) Trading Down 10%

Cancer Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:CGIX)’s stock price was down 10% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.09 and last traded at $0.09, approximately 1,016,645 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 2,079,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average is $0.19.

Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The medical research company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.53 million during the quarter. Cancer Genetics had a negative net margin of 98.13% and a negative return on equity of 208.35%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cancer Genetics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Cancer Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:CGIX) by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,777,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 769,896 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.80% of Cancer Genetics worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.21% of the company’s stock.

Cancer Genetics, Inc develops, commercializes, and provides molecular and biomarker-based tests and services in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its tests enable physicians to personalize the clinical management of each individual patient by providing genomic information to diagnose, monitor, and inform cancer treatment; and enable biotech and pharmaceutical companies involved in oncology and immuno-oncology trials to select candidate populations and reduce adverse drug reactions by providing information regarding genomic factors influencing subject responses to therapeutics.

