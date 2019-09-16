Canaccord Genuity Analysts Give Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) a $6.00 Price Target

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) received a $6.00 price target from equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 466.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Palatin Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Palatin Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palatin Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.56.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PTN remained flat at $$1.06 during midday trading on Friday. 164,330 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,077,939. Palatin Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.59 and a 52-week high of $1.78.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $60.27 million for the quarter.

In related news, insider Carl Spana purchased 50,000 shares of Palatin Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.86 per share, for a total transaction of $43,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,953,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,120,312.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Stephen T. Wills purchased 1,500 shares of Palatin Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.31 per share, for a total transaction of $37,965.00. Insiders have purchased 74,880 shares of company stock worth $101,008 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Palatin Technologies by 18.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,271,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233,176 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Palatin Technologies by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,318,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,809,000 after purchasing an additional 329,223 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Palatin Technologies by 5.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,784,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 144,731 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Palatin Technologies by 17.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 383,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 58,306 shares during the period. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palatin Technologies in the second quarter worth about $223,000.

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted, receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's principal product is Vyleesi, an on demand subcutaneous injectable product that has completed Phase III clinical studies for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

