Can-Fite Biopharma (NASDAQ:CANF) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Shares of Can-Fite Biopharma Ltd (NASDAQ:CANF) traded down 1.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.59 and last traded at $2.62, 26,220 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 84% from the average session volume of 159,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.67.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.24.

Can-Fite Biopharma (NASDAQ:CANF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune-inflammatory, oncological, and liver diseases, as well as sexual dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate is CF101, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis.

