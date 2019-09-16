Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 541,598 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,960 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.24% of Callon Petroleum worth $3,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPE. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Miller Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 50.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,314 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,777 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $99,000.

NYSE CPE traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.16. 966,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,923,370. Callon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $13.09. The company has a market capitalization of $995.41 million, a PE ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.48 and its 200-day moving average is $6.41.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 35.72% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $167.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Callon Petroleum’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CPE shares. Morgan Stanley set a $8.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Roth Capital set a $12.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Imperial Capital reduced their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.47.

Callon Petroleum Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

