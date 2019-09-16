BUZZCoin Trading 24.3% Higher Over Last Week (BUZZ)

BUZZCoin (CURRENCY:BUZZ) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One BUZZCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, YoBit, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange. BUZZCoin has a total market cap of $395,520.00 and $746.00 worth of BUZZCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BUZZCoin has traded 24.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

StrongHands (SHND) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded 49.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BUZZCoin Profile

BUZZ is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2016. BUZZCoin’s total supply is 19,999,999,789 coins. BUZZCoin’s official website is www.buzzcoin.info . The Reddit community for BUZZCoin is /r/Buzzcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BUZZCoin’s official Twitter account is @BuzzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

BUZZCoin Coin Trading

BUZZCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, YoBit, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BUZZCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BUZZCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BUZZCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

