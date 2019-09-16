Buckingham Research Increases US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Price Target to $51.00

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) had its price target boosted by Buckingham Research from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered US Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on US Foods from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on US Foods from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. US Foods has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.57.
US Foods stock opened at $42.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.49. US Foods has a 1 year low of $27.51 and a 1 year high of $43.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.75 and a 200-day moving average of $36.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in US Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,883,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in US Foods by 12,392.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,898,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875,172 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its position in US Foods by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 16,865,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,792 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in US Foods by 192.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,738,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in US Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.
About US Foods
US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.
Further Reading: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.