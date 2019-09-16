Buckingham Research Increases US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Price Target to $51.00

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) had its price target boosted by Buckingham Research from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered US Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on US Foods from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on US Foods from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. US Foods has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.57.

US Foods stock opened at $42.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.49. US Foods has a 1 year low of $27.51 and a 1 year high of $43.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.75 and a 200-day moving average of $36.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. US Foods had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 1.63%. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. US Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that US Foods will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in US Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,883,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in US Foods by 12,392.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,898,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875,172 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its position in US Foods by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 16,865,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,792 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in US Foods by 192.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,738,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in US Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

