Buckingham Research Boosts Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Price Target to $40.00

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) had its price target raised by Buckingham Research from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

ACGL has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.35 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Arch Capital Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays set a $47.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.04.

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $40.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.44 and its 200-day moving average is $35.62. The stock has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.64. Arch Capital Group has a 52-week low of $24.79 and a 52-week high of $41.57.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Arch Capital Group will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.47, for a total transaction of $986,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,242.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.08, for a total transaction of $781,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,300 shares of company stock worth $5,619,725. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,525,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,317,276,000 after purchasing an additional 166,559 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,413,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,090,644,000 after purchasing an additional 535,702 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,083,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $188,500,000 after purchasing an additional 166,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,366,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $116,612,000 after purchasing an additional 307,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,932,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $108,755,000 after purchasing an additional 589,337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

