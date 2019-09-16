BTC Lite (BTCL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $122.00

BTC Lite (CURRENCY:BTCL) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 16th. One BTC Lite token can now be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and STEX. During the last seven days, BTC Lite has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. BTC Lite has a market cap of $74,291.00 and approximately $122.00 worth of BTC Lite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00039534 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $466.50 or 0.04575268 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000381 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000268 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001118 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000088 BTC.

BTC Lite Token Profile

BTC Lite is a token. It launched on November 27th, 2017. BTC Lite’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,700,000 tokens. BTC Lite’s official website is btclite.org . BTC Lite’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BTC Lite is /r/BTClite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BTC Lite’s official message board is medium.com/@btclite

Buying and Selling BTC Lite

BTC Lite can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTC Lite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTC Lite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BTC Lite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

