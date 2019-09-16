Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $54.32

Brown-Forman Co. (NYSE:BF.B) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $54.32 and traded as high as $64.20. Brown-Forman shares last traded at $64.10, with a volume of 49,086 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Brown-Forman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brown-Forman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $57.00 price objective on Brown-Forman and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Barclays set a $66.00 price objective on Brown-Forman and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Brown-Forman in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.33.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.32. The company has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.14 million. Brown-Forman had a return on equity of 52.13% and a net margin of 24.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brown-Forman Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.166 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Brown-Forman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.15%.

About Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B)

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, ready-to-drink cocktails, whiskeys, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, and liqueurs. The company offers its products primarily under the Jack Daniel's, Gentleman Jack, Woodford Reserve, Korbel, Finlandia, el Jimador, Herradura, Sonoma-Cutrer, Canadian Mist, GlenDronach, BenRiach, Glenglassaugh, Chambord, Old Forester, Early Times, Pepe Lopez, Antiguo, Slane Irish, and Coopers' Craft brands.

