Brookfield Select Opportunities Incm Fd (TSE:BSO.UN) Trading 0.6% Higher

Brookfield Select Opportunities Incm Fd (TSE:BSO.UN)’s stock price traded up 0.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$3.72 and last traded at C$3.63, 9,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 0% from the average session volume of 9,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.61.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$3.63 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.82.

Brookfield Select Opportunities Incm Fd Company Profile (TSE:BSO.UN)

Brookfield Select Opportunities Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Brookfield Investment Management (Canada) Inc The fund is managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in the infrastructure and real estate sectors.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Select Opportunities Incm Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Select Opportunities Incm Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.