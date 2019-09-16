Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $44.68

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $44.68 and traded as high as $48.61. Brookfield Renewable Partners shares last traded at $48.52, with a volume of 123,747 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on BEP.UN. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. CSFB cut shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$48.47 and its 200 day moving average is C$44.68. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.95, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

See Also: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.