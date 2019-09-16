Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:INF) to Issue Dividend of $0.08

Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:INF) declared a dividend on Friday, July 5th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be given a dividend of 0.082 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, September 26th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th.

Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of INF opened at $13.35 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.67. Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd has a 52 week low of $9.48 and a 52 week high of $13.73.

Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure sector. The fund employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, focusing on factors such as temporary market mispricing, values of assets, and cash flows to create its portfolio.

