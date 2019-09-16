Brokerages Set Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) PT at $21.25

Shares of Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.25.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.50 price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Oddo Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $15.50 price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

IFNNF stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.24. 330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,204. Infineon Technologies has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $24.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.72.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Digital Security Solutions. The Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, and powertrain and security products.

