Brokerages Set Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) PT at C$27.75

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$27.75.

A number of research firms have commented on FTT. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a C$25.00 target price on shares of Finning International in a report on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Finning International from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James set a C$28.00 target price on shares of Finning International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Finning International from C$34.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Shares of Finning International stock traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$23.39. The company had a trading volume of 318,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,245. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$22.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$23.21. Finning International has a 1-year low of C$21.17 and a 1-year high of C$33.05.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.78 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Finning International will post 2.1099999 earnings per share for the current year.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It serves various industries, including mining, construction, agriculture, governmental, paving, and forestry, as well as various power system applications.

