Brokerages Expect Broadwind Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) to Announce ($0.06) EPS

Shares of Broadwind Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $2.75 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.06) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Broadwind Energy an industry rank of 157 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

BWEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Broadwind Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadwind Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

BWEN stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $1.90. 44 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,922. Broadwind Energy has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $2.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $32.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.87.

Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). Broadwind Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.96% and a negative net margin of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $41.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadwind Energy will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Broadwind Energy by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Broadwind Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Broadwind Energy by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 159,647 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Broadwind Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $417,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Broadwind Energy by 139.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 330,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 192,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.65% of the company’s stock.

Broadwind Energy Company Profile

Broadwind Energy, Inc provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Towers and Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Process Systems. The Towers and Heavy Fabrications segment manufactures towers that are designed for various megawatt wind turbines primarily serving wind turbine manufacturers; and fabrications of heavy weldments for mining and other industrial customers.

