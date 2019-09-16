Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Brokerages expect Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) to announce $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the highest is $0.78. Broadridge Financial Solutions reported earnings per share of $0.79 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will report full-year earnings of $5.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.11 to $5.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.57 to $5.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 46.61% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.20.

In other news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.69, for a total value of $290,582.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,093.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard J. Daly sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.93, for a total value of $966,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,411,936.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 198,557 shares of company stock valued at $25,390,855. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 183.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BR stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $124.91. The stock had a trading volume of 18,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,691. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 12-month low of $91.34 and a 12-month high of $138.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

