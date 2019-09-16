British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) Given a GBX 4,900 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,900 ($64.03) price objective on British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BATS has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,800 ($36.59) price objective on British American Tobacco Plc Ads and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,150 ($54.23) price objective on British American Tobacco Plc Ads and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.27) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,600 ($47.04) price objective on British American Tobacco Plc Ads and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,768 ($49.24).

LON BATS opened at GBX 2,996.82 ($39.16) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $68.74 billion and a PE ratio of 11.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,002.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,974.43. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has a 1-year low of GBX 2,336.50 ($30.53) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,801 ($49.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.74, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 50.75 ($0.66) per share. This represents a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. British American Tobacco Plc Ads’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.76%.

About British American Tobacco Plc Ads

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

