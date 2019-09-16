Briggs & Stratton Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:BGG)

Briggs & Stratton Co. (NYSE:BGG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th.

Briggs & Stratton has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years. Briggs & Stratton has a payout ratio of 13.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Briggs & Stratton to earn $0.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.3%.

Shares of Briggs & Stratton stock opened at $6.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.61 and a 200 day moving average of $10.16. Briggs & Stratton has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $21.11. The firm has a market cap of $259.27 million, a PE ratio of -19.88 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.82). Briggs & Stratton had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $471.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Briggs & Stratton’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Briggs & Stratton will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Rachele Marie Lehr acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.35 per share, for a total transaction of $26,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,229.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey Michael Zeiler purchased 43,000 shares of Briggs & Stratton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $182,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 87,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,219.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 94,000 shares of company stock worth $405,350. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BGG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Briggs & Stratton from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. TheStreet lowered Briggs & Stratton from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Briggs & Stratton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Briggs & Stratton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

About Briggs & Stratton

Briggs & Stratton Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and services gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment to the original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Engines and Products. The Engines segment offers four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines that are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry.

