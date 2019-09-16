Brian P. Shkrobot Sells 1,928 Shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) Stock

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) Director Brian P. Shkrobot sold 1,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.50, for a total value of C$74,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,664 shares in the company, valued at C$141,064.

Canadian Utilities stock traded up C$0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching C$38.37. The company had a trading volume of 107,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,491. Canadian Utilities Limited has a 52 week low of C$29.12 and a 52 week high of C$38.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$37.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$36.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.39.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$902.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Canadian Utilities Limited will post 2.0799999 earnings per share for the current year.

CU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$39.50 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, CSFB raised Canadian Utilities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$38.06.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.

