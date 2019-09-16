Brian P. Shkrobot Sells 1,928 Shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) Stock

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) Director Brian P. Shkrobot sold 1,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.50, for a total value of C$74,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,664 shares in the company, valued at C$141,064.
Canadian Utilities stock traded up C$0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching C$38.37. The company had a trading volume of 107,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,491. Canadian Utilities Limited has a 52 week low of C$29.12 and a 52 week high of C$38.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$37.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$36.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.39.
Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$902.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Canadian Utilities Limited will post 2.0799999 earnings per share for the current year.
Canadian Utilities Company Profile
Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.
