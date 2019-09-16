Bread Price Tops $0.22 on Exchanges (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 16th. Bread has a total market capitalization of $19.14 million and $260,547.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bread token can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00002102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, Binance, Tokenomy and IDEX. During the last seven days, Bread has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009753 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00198518 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $122.73 or 0.01195342 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000571 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000153 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00088536 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00015396 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bread Token Profile

Bread’s launch date was December 1st, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bread is BRD.com . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bread

Bread can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Binance, IDEX, Cobinhood, Tokenomy and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bread should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bread using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

