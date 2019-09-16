Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) by 37.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.06% of Boston Beer worth $2,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 6 Meridian raised its position in Boston Beer by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in shares of Boston Beer by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Boston Beer by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 11,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,298,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Boston Beer by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Beer by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

In other Boston Beer news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 500 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.50, for a total value of $178,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman C James Koch sold 7,000 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.52, for a total value of $2,649,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,500 shares of company stock worth $10,376,985. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup set a $394.00 target price on Boston Beer and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Macquarie raised Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boston Beer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $332.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Boston Beer to $350.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $355.89.

SAM traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $389.78. 5,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,531. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.02, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.66. Boston Beer Company Inc has a 1-year low of $230.93 and a 1-year high of $444.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $409.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $345.95.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $318.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.49 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.