BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Sold by SRB Corp

SRB Corp reduced its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,221 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,145 shares during the period. BorgWarner accounts for about 0.1% of SRB Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. SRB Corp’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,987,152 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $419,261,000 after purchasing an additional 45,220 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,208,112 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $276,862,000 after purchasing an additional 198,641 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,190,378 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $110,671,000 after purchasing an additional 219,190 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,568,334 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $107,818,000 after purchasing an additional 39,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,288,622 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $96,076,000 after purchasing an additional 465,672 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on BWA shares. Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 price target on BorgWarner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Cowen set a $47.00 price target on BorgWarner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on BorgWarner from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank downgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Nomura started coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

Shares of NYSE BWA traded down $0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.49. 73,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,519,131. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.71 and a 1 year high of $46.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. BorgWarner had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.18%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.