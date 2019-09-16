Blackwall Ltd (ASX:BWF) Announces Final Dividend of $0.02

Blackwall Ltd (ASX:BWF) announced a final dividend on Friday, September 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.021 per share on Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $58.69 million and a P/E ratio of 19.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is A$0.94. Blackwall has a fifty-two week low of A$0.79 ($0.56) and a fifty-two week high of A$1.08 ($0.77).

In other Blackwall news, insider Stuart Brown acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.60 ($0.43) per share, with a total value of A$300,000.00 ($212,765.96).

BlackWall Limited (ASX:BWF), formerly BlackWall Property Funds Limited, conducts vertically integrated property funds management business. The firm manages, develops and finance income-producing real estate on behalf of retail, high net worth and institutional property investors. It operates two wholly-owned subsidiaries, Blackwall Property Funds and WOTSO.

