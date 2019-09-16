bitJob Hits Market Cap of $53,719.00 (STU)

bitJob (CURRENCY:STU) traded 64.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. bitJob has a total market cap of $53,719.00 and $1.00 worth of bitJob was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One bitJob token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Liquid, YoBit and HitBTC. During the last seven days, bitJob has traded 36.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009857 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00198875 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.78 or 0.01194609 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000577 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000153 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00088315 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00015305 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 82.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00021507 BTC.

bitJob Token Profile

bitJob was first traded on August 2nd, 2017. bitJob’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,816,093 tokens. The Reddit community for bitJob is /r/bitJob and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . bitJob’s official website is bitjob.io . bitJob’s official Twitter account is @BitJob_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . bitJob’s official message board is medium.com/bitjob

bitJob Token Trading

bitJob can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, IDEX, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitJob directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitJob should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bitJob using one of the exchanges listed above.

