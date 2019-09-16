Bitcore Reaches Market Cap of $5.64 Million (BTX)

Bitcore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded up 19.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. Over the last seven days, Bitcore has traded up 9.3% against the dollar. One Bitcore coin can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00003188 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, CoinExchange, Bit-Z and Exrates. Bitcore has a market capitalization of $5.64 million and approximately $3,476.00 worth of Bitcore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,206.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.20 or 0.01894170 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.07 or 0.02982218 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.02 or 0.00696582 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.88 or 0.00724624 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00010547 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00060889 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.18 or 0.00472484 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00009019 BTC.

About Bitcore

BTX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2017. Bitcore’s total supply is 17,827,071 coins and its circulating supply is 17,326,112 coins. Bitcore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcore’s official website is bitcore.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bitcore

Bitcore can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC, HitBTC, CryptoBridge, Exrates, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, Bit-Z and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

