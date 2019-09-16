Bitcoin Interest Price Up 11.6% This Week (BCI)

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 16th. During the last week, Bitcoin Interest has traded up 11.6% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Interest coin can currently be bought for about $0.0590 or 0.00000575 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitfinex, Trade Satoshi, Exrates and Stocks.Exchange. Bitcoin Interest has a market cap of $1.08 million and $542.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.19 or 0.00469580 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00098457 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00039116 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002947 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002149 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Coin Profile

Bitcoin Interest is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest . The official website for Bitcoin Interest is bitcoininterest.io

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Interest

Bitcoin Interest can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange, Exrates and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Interest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Interest using one of the exchanges listed above.

