Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Trading Down 6.5% This Week

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for about $10.15 or 0.00099517 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Kucoin, Korbit and Huobi. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $177.71 million and $12.63 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.00 or 0.00470800 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00039283 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002746 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000547 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

Bitcoin Gold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Instant Bitex, Graviex, BitFlip, SouthXchange, Bitfinex, Ovis, Korbit, Bit-Z, Trade Satoshi, Binance, Exmo, BitMarket, Crex24, Coinone, DSX, CEX.IO, Bitinka, Exrates, Braziliex, C2CX, Koineks, Bitlish, YoBit, Coinnest, Indodax, Negocie Coins, Bithumb, Bleutrade, Vebitcoin, OKEx, Zebpay, Bitsane, QuadrigaCX, Bittrex, TDAX, Upbit, Huobi, Kucoin, Gate.io, BitBay, Sistemkoin and Altcoin Trader. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

