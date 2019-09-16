Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Trading 3.6% Higher

Birks Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI)’s share price traded up 3.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.00 and last traded at $1.00, 108 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Birks Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Birks Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) by 149.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,460 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.28% of Birks Group worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Birks Group Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI)

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, produces, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Other. The company offers designed products, as well as various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, charms, and pearls.

