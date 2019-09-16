BidaskClub Upgrades Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ CFFN opened at $14.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.48. Capitol Federal Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $14.24. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 0.55.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 26.94%. The business had revenue of $57.36 million during the quarter.

In other news, insider Natalie G. Haag acquired 2,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $26,195.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $467,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 23.5% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,582 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $153,000. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

