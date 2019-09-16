Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) Shares Bought by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 129,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $6,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 66.7% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter worth $162,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. TheStreet downgraded Berry Global Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.86.

Berry Global Group stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.99. 27,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893,668. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.19. Berry Global Group Inc has a 1 year low of $37.94 and a 1 year high of $59.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Berry Global Group Inc will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

