Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Ascential (LON:ASCL)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ascential (LON:ASCL) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 470 ($6.14) price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ascential in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Liberum Capital started coverage on Ascential in a report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 380 ($4.97) price objective for the company. Macquarie started coverage on Ascential in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a GBX 540 ($7.06) price objective for the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.75) price objective on shares of Ascential in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ascential in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 459.50 ($6.00).

Shares of Ascential stock opened at GBX 386.40 ($5.05) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.98. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion and a PE ratio of 7.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 379.65 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 368.07. Ascential has a 52 week low of GBX 335.60 ($4.39) and a 52 week high of GBX 435.80 ($5.69).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a GBX 1.80 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 0.45%. Ascential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.12%.

About Ascential

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services for product design, marketing, sales, and built environment and policy in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers industry-specific business intelligence, insights, and forecasting through data and digital subscription tools. The company was formerly known as Trident Floatco PLC and changed its name to Ascential plc in January 2016.

