Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Shares Purchased by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,536 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the quarter. Becton Dickinson and accounts for 2.3% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $8,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Becton Dickinson and by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,208,583 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $721,582,000 after acquiring an additional 223,215 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 19.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 130.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,415 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 8.8% during the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded down $1.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $258.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09. Becton Dickinson and Co has a fifty-two week low of $208.62 and a fifty-two week high of $265.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $252.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.37. The company has a market capitalization of $70.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.13.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.03. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.97%.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.26, for a total value of $347,618.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Lim sold 9,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.53, for a total value of $2,450,565.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,707,294.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,249 shares of company stock worth $9,616,803. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BDX. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $267.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine cut Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.55.

Becton Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.