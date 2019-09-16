Bata Price Up 11% Over Last 7 Days (BTA)

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One Bata coin can now be purchased for about $0.0085 or 0.00000083 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit, Livecoin and SouthXchange. During the last seven days, Bata has traded 11% higher against the dollar. Bata has a total market cap of $42,906.00 and $456.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.35 or 0.00690508 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00010555 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000024 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00018690 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Bata Profile

Bata is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 28th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,507 coins. The official website for Bata is www.bata.io . The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bata’s official message board is medium.com/@bata.io

Bata Coin Trading

Bata can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit, SouthXchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bata should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bata using one of the exchanges listed above.

