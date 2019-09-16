Basic Attention Token 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $21.37 Million (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One Basic Attention Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001741 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Radar Relay, IDEX and Bittrex. In the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Basic Attention Token has a market capitalization of $237.45 million and approximately $21.37 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009878 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00198425 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $121.75 or 0.01194770 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000576 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000153 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00088345 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00015351 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Token Profile

Basic Attention Token’s genesis date was May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,338,750,672 tokens. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org . Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basic Attention Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

