Barclays Increases US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Price Target to $42.00

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of US Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. US Foods has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.57.

Get US Foods alerts:

Shares of USFD stock opened at $42.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.58. US Foods has a one year low of $27.51 and a one year high of $43.10.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 14.15%. US Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that US Foods will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 16,865,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,117,000 after buying an additional 1,702,792 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,268,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,547,000 after purchasing an additional 25,002 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,347,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,500,000 after purchasing an additional 380,511 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,772,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,175,000 after purchasing an additional 547,512 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 5,704,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,979,000 after purchasing an additional 268,974 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Featured Article: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.