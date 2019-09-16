Barclays Increases US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Price Target to $42.00

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of US Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. US Foods has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.57.
Shares of USFD stock opened at $42.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.58. US Foods has a one year low of $27.51 and a one year high of $43.10.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 16,865,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,117,000 after buying an additional 1,702,792 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,268,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,547,000 after purchasing an additional 25,002 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,347,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,500,000 after purchasing an additional 380,511 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,772,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,175,000 after purchasing an additional 547,512 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 5,704,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,979,000 after purchasing an additional 268,974 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.
About US Foods
US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.
