Bank of America Boosts Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Price Target to $58.00

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) had its target price hoisted by Bank of America from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a $62.00 target price on shares of Fortis and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fortis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of Fortis in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Fortis from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Fortis from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.50.

Get Fortis alerts:

FTS stock opened at $41.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.55. The company has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.15. Fortis has a 1-year low of $31.37 and a 1-year high of $42.62.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 12.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortis will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be issued a $0.3631 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 3.5%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.68%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Fortis by 118.3% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 80,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 43,573 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortis by 1,148.4% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 359,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,267,000 after acquiring an additional 331,014 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortis by 3.5% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 509,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,123,000 after acquiring an additional 17,227 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in shares of Fortis by 8.1% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 18,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fortis by 9.2% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,014,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,143,000 after acquiring an additional 85,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.55% of the company’s stock.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

Further Reading: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.