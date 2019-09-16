Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr (NYSE:BLX) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.31

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr SA (NYSE:BLX)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.31 and traded as high as $20.35. Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr shares last traded at $20.00, with a volume of 37,457 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLX. ValuEngine cut shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.80.

The firm has a market cap of $793.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.36 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.48 and its 200-day moving average is $20.31.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr (NYSE:BLX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $33.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.31 million. Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 7.92%. Equities research analysts expect that Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr SA will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 605,614 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,615,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 334,292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,963,000 after acquiring an additional 30,939 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 326,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. grew its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 123,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. 15.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr Company Profile (NYSE:BLX)

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; letter of credit contingencies, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets.

