B. Riley Reiterates “$49.00” Price Target for Vectrus (NYSE:VEC)

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) received a $49.00 target price from equities researchers at B. Riley in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on VEC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Noble Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vectrus in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

Get Vectrus alerts:

Shares of VEC stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.50. 56,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,197. Vectrus has a 12 month low of $19.61 and a 12 month high of $46.51. The company has a market cap of $474.98 million, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. Vectrus had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $331.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vectrus will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William F. Murdy sold 1,000 shares of Vectrus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total value of $41,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,249.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vectrus by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Vectrus by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Vectrus by 348.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Vectrus by 173.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vectrus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

Further Reading: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Vectrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.